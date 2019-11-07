New-look Coffee Club coming soon in bid to get customers in

The coffee chain’s original store at Eagle Street Pier in Brisbane is the first outlet to be given a contemporary ‘bright and light’ interior revamp that includes trendy technology like magnetic wireless phone charging stations.

ICONIC franchise The Coffee Club is targeting young millennial families with its new store colours and revised menus ahead of launching an upgraded modernised logo next year.

The coffee chain's original store at Eagle Street Pier in Brisbane is the first Queensland outlet to be given a contemporary 'bright and light' interior revamp that includes trendy technology like magnetic wireless phone charging stations.

Darcy Gannon and Nick Bryden CEO of Minor DKL Food Group, at the revamped Coffee Club at Eagle Street Pier. The Coffee Club brand is undergoing a large-scale rebrand. AAP Claudia Baxter

Even the black-branded takeaway cups have been ditched for a funky caricature on a white background designed by renowned Melbourne artist Ilya Milstein.

Nicky Bryden, CEO of Minor DKL - the owner of the Coffee Club brand - said its new-look stores and menus, that which include brunch bowls and rose and lavender-laced lattes, were about reconnecting with younger consumers.

"We are trying to position ourselves and be attractive to young millennial families," Mr Bryden told The Courier-Mail.

Minor DKL Food Group CEO Nick Bryden said they have made their stores lighter and brighter and broadened their menus in a bid to attract young millennial families. Picture: Darren Cartwright

"It's been a while since we talked to that market and we see that as an opportunity because we haven't been relevant to them for some time."

The store upgrades will take place over the next few months before the Coffee Club relaunch is official next February when it announces a new stylised logo.

"To signify the changes that we are going through as a brand in its 30th year … we are introducing a new logo and that logo will include a symbol for the first time," Mr Bryden said.

"That will help us to be very distinctive in the market place and be distinctive overseas."

The new branding includes a more contemporary design and the ditching of the traditional black and white cup. A new logo will be launched in February 2020. Picture: AAP Claudia Baxter

The Coffee Club started in 1989 after Emmanuel Kokoris and Emmanuel Drivas went cruising for a coffee late at night in Brisbane and came up empty-handed.

That spurred them to open the first cafe, on Eagle Street, and while there are some 400 stores spread across nine countries, the brand has had its challenges in recent years.

In the past 14 months alone, almost half a dozen southeast Queensland Coffee Clubs have shut their doors, including Wilston Village, Sherwood, Nundah and Broadbeach (after 21 years).

Previous to that, Paddington, Albany Creek and Hamilton Harbour were closed.

The Coffee Club outlet at Nundah Village closed mid-year and is one of about half a dozen over the past 14 months to shut their doors. Photo: Darren Cartwright

Mr Bryden said that despite the perception that the franchise was struggling because of the closures they had experienced sales growth over the past 12 months.

"It's been about seven years since we had brand positioning which he held on to it for quite a long time, so it was certainly time for to look at how we bring the brand up to being relevant for today's customers," he said.

The overhaul of the menu includes everything from vegan and vegetarian to brunch bowls, with brown rice, smashed avocado and broccoli, to big breakfasts.

"We have tried to retain that younger audience as well as that same time supporting our loyal supporters of the brand," Mr Bryden said.

"We have lightened and brightened the store and made it more contemporary for today's customer."

"We want to be appealing to Millennials and millennial families because we reckon the Coffee Club is a better choice than QSR's (quick service restaurant)."