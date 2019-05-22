Coffee, chicken, pies... and now your Lotto tickets

GET LUCKY: Staff at Peter's Food Hall in Kyogle now sell Lotto tickets and are having a grand opening on Saturday where you could win your height in scratchies.

GET LUCKY: Staff at Peter's Food Hall in Kyogle now sell Lotto tickets and are having a grand opening on Saturday where you could win your height in scratchies. Jasmine Phillips

LOTTO is back in the main street of Kyogle, so residents no longer need to leave town to buy their tickets.

Family-run business Peter's Food Hall has welcomed Lotto into their main street eatery and will celebrate with a Lotto Grand Opening on Saturday.

The Lotto franchise closed in Clarke's Mitre 10 in February and business owners Celinda and Geoff Duley were surprised to learn how many people travelled to Casino to buy tickets.

They made the decision to take on the franchise, and after training and a fit out, have settled into their new Lotto roles.

"We wanted to keep the Lotto local in Kyogle, and to share in people's joy when they win,” Ms Duley said.

"We've had small prizes go out the door so far, but we can't wait to see more.

"The $5.50 Mega Jackpot is up to $64 million and its going up daily, so we'd love to see one of our locals win that.”

The cafe has been a Kyogle fixture for the past 100 years.

"We're already known for our coffee and chicken and pies, so adding the Lotto I guess starts another chapter for the building,” Ms Duley said.

With daughter Renae and their staff they will hold an opening celebration at Peter's Food Hall from 9am till 1pm on Saturday.

There will be balloon twisting for the kids (from 9-11.30am) and specials and in-store giveaways for the grown-ups.

Everyone who purchases a Lotto ticket of any kind in-store on Saturday morning, and also buys a food or drink item, will go in the draw to win their height in $1 scratchies.

The team will also be running giveaways on Facebook this week to get the word out that Lotto is back in town