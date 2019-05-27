Cody gets the call for Blues

HIS TIME: Casino Cougars product Cody Walker will make his State of Origin debut against Queensland next week.

HIS TIME: Casino Cougars product Cody Walker will make his State of Origin debut against Queensland next week. DEAN LEWINS

CASINO rugby league product Cody Walker is the latest player from the Northern Rivers to represent NSW in the State of Origin series.

The 29-year-old South Sydney star will become the oldest five-eighth to debut in Origin history.

Walker grew up playing juniors with the Cougars before finishing high school on the Gold Coast.

He is the third player from Casino to represent the Blues since 1999.

Second-rower Ben Kennedy made his State of Origin debut that year and was a key member of the side until 2005.

Matt King was born and raised in Casino and represented NSW in the centres from 2005 to 2007.

"I was speechless and over the moon when I got the call,” Walker told South Sydney media. "It's just excitement at the moment and I'm sure it will all sink in over the next few days. It's an amazing achievement. I don't even have the words to describe it.

"I can't wait to get my family up there (Brisbane) and be among the team in camp.”

Ballina junior and current Sydney Roosters second-rower Mitchell Aubusson was in the mix for selection in a utility role on the bench this year but did not make the side.

Another Ballina junior, James Roberts, was left out of the side after playing in all three games last year.

Murwillumbah junior Anthony Laffranchi was part of two series losses in 2008 and 2009.

Former Kingscliff High School student Michael Gordon played one game in 2010.

Walker will run out in the first game of the series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane next Wednesday night.

He has been one of the success stories in the NRL this season and is a big reason why South Sydney are leading the competition.

He would have been considered an Origin bolter at the start of the year but his current form was too good to overlook when Luke Keary was ruled out on Saturday.

It was a long journey just to get to the NRL and he only made his debut as a 25-year-old in 2016.

He was first part of the Gold Coast Titans under-20s team in 2009 and 2010.

His breakout year was 2012 when he dominated the Queensland Cup while playing with Easts in Brisbane.

He spent time in the Melbourne Storm system in 2014 before landing at Souths the following season.