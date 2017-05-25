Coding kits help re-float REDinc after flood

CEO of REDinc Marie Gale, former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman, Lisa Newman and CEO LinkSprite Gavin Sigley showing eSpace how to use their new coding kits.

FORMER Premier of Queensland, Campbell Newman, visited SCU yesterday to present REDinc with a number of Coding and Robotics Project and Learning Kits for eSpace participants.

The donation comes after REDinc eSpace was decimiated in the recent March 2017 flood, which saw all computer and tech equipment destroyed.

Now Director at LinkSprite Australia Campbell Newman said his organisation heard about what happened and decided they wanted to make a donation to help the young attendees of the eSpace.

"This will actually give them a whole range of new activities and things to do, which I think will challenge them but given some of the experiences I have had with people living with disabilities in the past, I reckon some of them are really going to show an aptitude with this equipment," Mr Newman said.

"Some of them will find they are very good at using this kind of technology, they really get into coding, they have a focus and intensity that allows them to really excel, so I am hoping that we are going to see some real success stories out of this where people actually go and develop careers in it."

LinkSprite donated a total of eight coding kits which usually retail at $300 each.

CEO of REDinc, Marie Gale, said this $2400 donation of equipment will be a great resource for the eSpace which will potentially change the life of many of the attendees.

"We have really been looking for something that could give people fun and interactive way to get a handle on coding, because we've got a few guys who are interested in learning to code but its a long road and this will be fun and dynamic," Ms Gale said.

"The fact that there is so much interest from this group already, I think that we will see a handful of people that really shine, love it and will create a life changing opportunity for them and it will create employment."

Mr Newman said the possibilities on these robotic coding devices it limitless and is excited to see what REDinc does with it.

"The point is it's not actually a toy, someone has the potential to create something of real economic value here as well."