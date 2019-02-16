Code Red for three teams against top contenders

Rous Rangers pitcher Amy Gordon in FNC Division 1 Softball at Albert Park, Lismore last Saturday.

Rous Rangers pitcher Amy Gordon in FNC Division 1 Softball at Albert Park, Lismore last Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

CASINO Cougars, Dodgers Demons and Goonellabah Gunnas will have their work cut out in Far North Coast softball today, playing the top three teams in Division Red.

Casino will be up against the consistent Rous Rangers.

Cougars' talented youth players in Lachlan Coe, Mikayla Coe, Oliver Shields and Talarra Berry will look forward to the challenge.

But Rangers will be out to give the youngsters a few lessons in the field and with the bat, spearheaded by Cheryl Nilon and Amy Gordon.

Rous Warriors should account for Dodgers Demons as they march towards the finals.

Warriors' combination of youth and experience works well with Libby Cramp on the diamond guiding juniors Kaliyah Browning, Sharmeeka McPaul and Wesley Wilford.

Dodgers have struggled this season but when they get it right they are a champion team.

Led by Kayleen Shailes, Demons rely on shortstop Belinda Stratford, third base Brooke Wilson and catcher Louis Sivewright.

Goonellabah Gunnas, coming off two wins, will take on the undefeated Ballina Sharks.

The Sharks' Michelle Lucas has crushed all opposition with her pitching and strong batting, and the side appears to have no weaknesses.

The big-hitting Gunnas can match Ballina with the bat but need to keep it tight in the field to be any chance.

A close encounter is expected between Byron Bay Redsox and Ballina Hammerheads in Division Black.

Shannon Knapp pitching to catcher Terri Currie has been the key for Byron and they are well supported by Kerry Northcott in the outfield and Nikki Graf at shortstop.

Hammerheads are finding form with Johanna Presgrave leading by example. The addition of Molly Donald provides more depth.

The other Division Black game, between Woodburn Wonders and Workers Wild Turkeys, should be close.

In Division Grey, Rous Rogues will play Rous Rascals while Workers Mighty Ducks take on Ballina Gummies.