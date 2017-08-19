20°
Cockies come full circle to celebrate 30 years

19th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Rugby Union in Kyogle has been going on for 30 years.
Rugby Union in Kyogle has been going on for 30 years.

THIRTY years ago this year, a small group of blokes sat around a table (rumour suggests they may have been drinking) and decided to start a rugby club.

Every winter from then on, the Kyogle Cockies have competed in the Far North Coast Rugby Union, sometimes successfully, sometimes not, but always with passion and mateship at the fore.

Every man, woman and child that has pulled on a Cockies jumper over the years will know that it never mattered who you were or where you came from, you were always welcome to get stuck in and enjoy some great fun with great mates, sometimes with some footy thrown in for good measure.

To celebrate the milestone of three decades of competition, the club is hosting a reunion and presentation evening.

We would love to see everyone, whether you've played one game for the club or one hundred, maybe you were kind enough to sponsor the club, or maybe you acted as a committee member.

Doesn't matter, we'd love to see you there on the night, whatever your involvement with the club.

We are trying our best to get in touch with everyone to let them know, but would like to ask everyone to get in touch with their old team mates and let them know too so the night will be as special as it deserves to be.

The reunion will be held at the Kyogle Bowling Club, Saturday September 30th at 6.00pm.

Tickets are $30 per person.

RSVP are required for catering purposes, so please contact the club via email at kyoglerugby2000@yahoo.com.au, on Facebook at Kyogle Cockies RUC, or by phone to Mathew Duley on 0407 436 120.

Topics:  30 years kyogle cockies rugby union

