Nine University of the Sunshine Coast swimmers have been selected to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games. Blake Cochrane.
Commonwealth Games

Cochrane powers to bronze medal in Aussie clean sweep

Matthew McInerney
by
7th Apr 2018 9:37 PM

SWIMMING: The Cochrane Squadron was in full voice as Australia swept the men's SB8 100m breaststroke final.

Blake Cochrane, the 27-year-old Charleville-born Paralympian, claimed bronze in 1min 18.75 as Tim Disken (1mins 12.42sec) and Tim Hodge (1:15.80) completed the green and gold trifecta.

Cochrane, a three-time Paralympic medal-winner who trains at the University of Sunshine Coast, including a gold at London in 2012, swam out of his regular classification (SB7) but it didn't stop him from earning a place on the dias.

It was outside of his personal best, but Cochrane said he was happy to claim his third Commonwealth Games medal.

