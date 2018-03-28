Cochrane: I did not have the support of the club

Former Newcastle Knights NRL player Evan Cochrane is bringing his wealth of experience to the hot seat at the Lower Clarence Magpies.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A "disappointed” Evan Cochrane praised a small group of the Lower Clarence Magpies playing roster after he parted ways with the embattled club.

Cochrane, a former Newcastle Knights first grade premiership-winner, came on board with the club last year and agreed to coach first grade in the 2018 NRRRL competition.

But after feeling let down by both the players and club management, Cochrane decided it was "not a good fit” and left the club last week.

"I am pretty disappointed myself, I was looking forward to taking on the job this season but there are certain elements of the club that weren't a good fit for me,” Cochrane said.

He hit back at claims that it was a decision based on the lack of commitment from players, but admitted it had put pressure on his roll.

"In terms of commitment from the players, we had a squad of 20 consistent seniors that turned up each week. I have been flogging them and to their credit they have done everything I have asked.

"But for the Coffs Comets trial we had seven blokes in the shed before the kick off - there were blokes being pulled out of the crowd to play.

"The following week I wanted to address that. I wanted to have a meeting with the 20 consistent players and basically let them know they would be my first grade side.”

Cochrane said he approached Magpies board officials to let them know of his intention to meet with players and was warned against the idea.

"I am sick of waiting for these other players to come,” he said. "I had guys who were willing to do everything I asked. Guys like Robbie Howard, Hugh Stanley, Alex McMillan, Dan Randall and Ryan Binge were all giving it all they had.

"And there were guys who wouldn't put in but just expected to turn up and play. That goes against everything I believe in.

"I talked to the board and they told me to suck it up basically. I made it clear I wouldn't tolerate those sort of blokes, but I just simply didn't have the backing of the club.”

The coach said the idea of moving on from the club was raised in discussions with club officials, and he decided to make the move to officially part with the club last week.

"I wanted to look in the eye of the 20 or so who have been there from the start and tell them I believed in them. I didn't get that chance,” he said. "I still do believe in them.

"It is a shame for those blokes who put in 110 per cent that there are these other guys who just use the club as a vehicle to satisfy their own needs.

"I really enjoyed my time at the Magpies club. The Under 18s are an outstanding group of young and hungry players. The future there is bright.

"They aren't far off having a decent first grade side to compete as well. But like Jack Gibson always said, winning starts in the front office.”