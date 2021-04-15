Cocaine, LSD allegedly found after traffic stop

A NSW man is expected to enter formal pleas to fresh drug allegations next week.

Police have laid extra charges against a NSW man allegedly found with a host of drugs in his possession near Byron Bay last year.

Robert Vandermeer, 59, from Rathmines – south of Newcastle – was arrested on December 30 after police stopped his vehicle on the Pacific Highway at Ewingsdale.

Police claimed they stopped Mr Vandermeer because he allegedly failed to use his indicator.

Police said they found an array of drugs, including cannabis leaf and resin, MDMA, cocaine and LSD as well as $21,700 cash in the vehicle.

Mr Vandermeer was not required to appear when his case was mentioned before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.



Appearing as an agent for Mr Vandermeer’s legal representative, lawyer Kim Ivosevac entered guilty pleas to a range of charges, including several counts of drug possession and possessing a prescribed restricted substance.

Mr Vandermeer has meanwhile pleaded not guilty to a range of drug supply charges, dealing with the proceeds of crime and a further drug possession charge.

The court heard three new drug possession charges had been laid and Ms Ivosevac said the accused was expected to plead guilty to these.

However, she asked for the case to be adjourned for a week for Mr Vandermeer’s primary lawyer to obtain full instructions.

Formal pleas are expected to be entered to the new charges next Monday, April 19.