Cocaine found off coast could be linked to Byron arrests

A Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (QJOCTF) operation in collaboration with Maritime Border Command (MBC) has yesterday resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of approximately 600 kilograms of cocaine. Australian Federal Police

POLICE are seeking witnesses after a parcel containing around 20kg of cocaine was off the NSW coast last week.

The parcel was found floating at sea in the Trail Bay area on Wednesday morning.

Members of the public spotted the parcel and contacted police.

NSW Police Force officers seized the item, which was identified as containing 20kg of cocaine, and it will be passed on to the Australian Federal Police for further investigation.

Police believe the matter may be related to a Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (QJOCTF) operation in late July 2018, which resulted in the seizure of 600kg of cocaine and arrest of two men about 40 nautical miles east of Byron Bay.

This joint investigation remains ongoing.

Police are now seeking further information from the public.

Anyone who was at sea or on the coastline near Trail Bay during the morning of Wednesday, September 26 and saw suspicious activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

AFP Detective Superintendent Andrew Donoghoe said any information could be valuable to police.

"Any further information we can get from the public may help us establish how this parcel came ended up at Trail Bay," he said.

"If anyone saw something suspicious or out of the ordinary in that area, please report it. It could be valuable information to police."

NSW Police Force's Mid North Coast Police District Commander, Superintendent Paul Fehon, praised the kayakers for contacting police immediately.

"A find like this is a concern to police, and we are thankful we were able to seize it before it caused harm within our community," Supt Fehon said.

"While we believe this could be an isolated find, I urge any member of the community who locates anything suspicious on the beach or in the water to contact local police immediately."

Reports can be made through the Police Assistance Line on 131 444 or the local police station.