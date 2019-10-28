Cocaine deal an attempt to clear debt to 'bad people'

Corey Magee, 27, is due to be sentenced over the supply of 1kg of cocaine.

LEARNING his brother owed "some bad people" a substantial sub of money saw him try to clear the debt.

But an attempt to assist his family landed Bilinga man Corey David Edward Magee, 27, in hot water when he helped to choreograph a drug deal in which the buyer - unbeknownst to him - was an undercover cop.

Magee will this week be sentenced for knowingly taking part in the large commercial supply of a prohibited drug.

He'd been involved in the supply of about 1kg of cocaine at Greenacre on April 13 last year.

In a sentencing hearing last week, Magee told Lismore District Court his brother, Ricky, 24, who was in prison, had "a substantial amount owing to people".

"He told me about what was going on and eventually someone contacted me and told me I had to perform a service to fix everything up," Magee said.

When the Crown prosecutor pressed him on who these people were, or what Ricky had done to incur the debt, Magee said he wasn't sure.

"They weren't people you wanted to cross," Magee said.

"I knew my brother owed some bad people."

Magee, who has been held on remand since his arrest, also spoke of an incident in which he'd lost parts of two fingers when his hand was slammed in a door during a prison argument.

"Every day for the rest of my life I'll look down at my hand and it'll be a reminder not to make rash and irresponsible decisions," he said.

Magee, who stood to gain some $15,000 from the cocaine deal, said he was a "middle-man".

He's also due to be sentenced over other drug supply offences, in which he helped Ricky to smuggle buprenorphine into Nowra Correctional Centre.

Co-accused Jesse Marijonas Vilkelis-Curas, 24, also being sentenced over the cocaine deal, told the court he'd become involved largely to pay down debts he owed, including to drug dealers.

Defence barrister Ben Cochrane told the court his client's role was to meet with the "buyer" in Sydney and he was "drip-fed" information.

The court heard Vilkelis-Curas, from Lismore Heights, spent two and a half months in custody before being released on bail to a $980-a-day private rehabilitation centre in Byron Bay, which he agreed was akin to a five-star hotel, albeit with restrictions on his liberty.

Mr Cochrane said his client had "quite extensive exposure to drug dealing as a lifestyle" from a young age.

"People are less morally culpable for conduct which has been normalised for them," he said.

Vilkelis-Curas told the court he realised how the cocaine - if it made it onto the streets - would have affected others like him.

"(I have) no words to describe how ashamed I feel," he said.

"I was totally unaware that ... I was ruining my own life but (also) the lives of so many other people in the community dealing with addiction."

The prosecutor is expected to make his closing submissions this afternoon.