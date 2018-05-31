Cocaine, cannabis and nine guns seized, two charged

POLICE have seized up to $95,000 worth of drugs, firearms and cash and charged two men as part of ongoing investigations targeting large-scale, mid-level, and serious crimes on the Far North and Mid-North Coast.

About 8.30am yesterday officers attached to the Coffs Harbour Region Enforcement Squad spoke with two men at Cudgen Headland, Kingscliff.

Police searched the men and allegedly located illicit drugs and cash.

As a result, officers executed a search at a home on Albany Street, Coffs Harbour and Jaboh Close, Upper Orara, during which they allegedly located a hydroponic house set-up, cocaine, cannabis, cash, nine firearms and ammunition.

Two men were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

A 37-year-old man was charged with possess prohibited drug and supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity.

Another 37-year-old man was charged with supply cannabis - indictable quantity, possess cannabis - indictable quantity and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

Both men were refused bail and will appear at Byron Bay Local Court today.

Coffs Harbour Region Enforcement Squad is one of five regional squads announced by the NSW Police Commissioner, Michael Fuller, as part of the re-engineering process, reinforcing NSW Police Force's commitment to providing specialist resources to regional areas.

Northern Region Operations Manager, Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said the RES Unit is made up of specially-trained police to disrupt drug supply, gun crime and criminal syndicates that have a harmful effect on the community.

"This is a significant amount of drugs off our streets, with an estimated street value of $95,000,” Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said.

"Those who are intent on distributing illicit drugs, that affect the everyday lives of members of the community, will be identified and put before the courts.

"Police are specially trained to identify and investigate these matters, and we ask members of the community for assistance. If you have any information about someone who is manufacturing or supplying drugs, contact Crime Stoppers,” Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said.