A man will appear at Casino Court after being arrested for cocaine possession. Doug Eaton

A MAN has been arrested for possessing cocaine after police spotted him acting suspiciously.

Police allege they were making a patrol of Tabulam on Saturday during the Tabulam races when they saw a 19 year old Casino man acting suspiciously in a parked car.

Police had cause to search the man and located 0.5 grams of cocaine.

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for the offence for possessing a prohibited drug and will appear at Casino Local Court in December.