Coat rack for the needy takes off

Shanti Town's Leora Sibony hopes the winter warming coast rack for the needy takes off in Mullumbimby

Shanti Town's Leora Sibony hopes the winter warming coast rack for the needy takes off in Mullumbimby Marc Stapelberg

A KINDHEARTED concept was warming one needy body at a time in Mullumbimby this winter.

Sitting outside Shanti Town boutique on Burringbar St there's a special coat rack with a sign saying: Cold? Need a jacket? Take one. Got a spare one at home? Drop it down.

The woman behind the winter warming coat rack was Shanti Town owner Leora Sibony, who said the generous contribution to those sleeping rough through winter in Mullumbimby was already starting to gather momentum.

"This is the first winter I've done this, but it wasn't my idea it's been done before,” Ms Sibony said.

"It's been a cold winter and I know from friends working at the Neighbourhood Centre and seeing the amount of people living rough on the streets of Mullum ... there is a lot of people out there who are in need.

"People would be cold and wet and they have to pass the night. This is a practical and community focussed way to make a little difference to a person's life.”

Since putting the rack out yesterday with five unused coats she found at home, Ms Sibony said the number of coats have fluctuated and people are already starting to donate coats.

"It feels good to do this and I hope more people respond to it,” she said.

"People who don't need it can add to it if they have a spare coast around they aren't wearing, and the people who need a coat this winter can take one.”

She said making a contribution to society wasn't just about making financial donations.

"We know about problems in society and sometimes we are unsure about what we can do,” she said.

"People can do practical things to help like make a soup and take it down to the neighbourhood centre.

"Giving financially is really important too, but there's lots of things we can do that aren't difficult to help others out.”

A similar community support service is about to kick off in Nimbin.

Nimbin Neighbourhood and Information Centre's Vicki Bright posted on Nimbin Hook Ups Facebook Page The Nimbin Village Laundromat have offered to support a clothing rack for jackets and other winter items to get jackets, hats and the like out to people in need.

"It is not up and running yet as they are looking for suitable clothing racks with wheels,” she said.

"Stay tuned for details about the community clothing rack NNIC is always looking for donations of blankets, socks, reusable shopping bags and mugs. Winter jackets and the like can be dropped off to NNIC and I will get them onto the clothing rack when it is running.

"If anyone has a clothing rack to donate please let Vicki Bright know at Nimbin Neighbourhood and Information Centre at 66891692.”