Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The high tide claimed a Range Rover on Fraser Island. These photos were posted to the I Got Bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page.
The high tide claimed a Range Rover on Fraser Island. These photos were posted to the I Got Bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page. Contributed
News

Coast's king tide warning: Cars could be 'swallowed up'

Matty Holdsworth
by
22nd Dec 2018 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAMPERS and motorists have been warned about hazardous beach conditions whipped up by the "largest" king tides of the year.

The annual December high tides are expected to reach their highest point today.

Warnings are in place for popular camping spots north of the Sunshine Coast, particularly for those attempting to drive on beaches.

Rainbow Beach Adventure Centre 4WD Hire co-owner Wendy Shaw advises motorists to stick to the two to three hours either side of low tide.

However, some naive or silly motorists ignore the warnings "all the time", losing vehicles worth hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in seconds.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"If water is coming up, don't try and get past - you'll lose your vehicle," Mrs Shaw said.

"It happens all the time. We see so many people put their vehicle and lives at risk.

"People try and cross and get caught out. You see the waves crash over. And once that happens, they're gone. We tell our customers to stretch out over the high tide and hopefully Mudlo Rocks will be passable."

Popular watering hole, the Rainbow Beach Hotel, has an infamous wall of shame, where pictures of motorists' lost vehicles are hung that have been photographed over the years.

It's a wall of what not to do on the beach.

The large tides are expected to make Teewah Beach at Double Island Point "impassable" at times during the Christmas-new year break.

Earlier this year, Teewah Beach at Double Island Point was "swallowed" up by a monster high tide that left campers stranded and similar conditions are predicted.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service ranger Erin Atkinson urged visitors to look after their vehicle and the environment.

More Stories

boating bureau of meteorology camping editors picks fraser island inskip point king tide sunshine coast weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man kicked in head after $1100 worth of ciggies stolen

    premium_icon Man kicked in head after $1100 worth of ciggies stolen

    Crime POLICE are investigating an incident where a man has had his cigarettes stolen in a Goonellabah carpark.

    Ambassador role awarded to anti-violence advocate

    Ambassador role awarded to anti-violence advocate

    News Lismore's 2019 Australia Day Ambassador has been announced.

    'Not good enough': MP blasts Government over ambulance issue

    premium_icon 'Not good enough': MP blasts Government over ambulance issue

    Politics Response to demand for full-time ambulance station "disappointing”

    Kyogle Council's biggest milestone in 2018

    premium_icon Kyogle Council's biggest milestone in 2018

    News It has been a year full of achievements

    Local Partners