Coast's biggest green project will soon be ready to go

Blake Antrobus
by
19th Jan 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 20th Jan 2019 9:55 AM
THE power will soon be switched on for one of the Fraser Coast's biggest green projects ever realised.

After more than a year in construction, the Susan River Solar Farm, a $175 million renewable energy project in the heart of the Fraser Coast, will be opened on February 5.

Once fully operating, it is expected to produce enough energy to power thousands of homes in the Fraser Coast.

The site is one of the flagship projects by energy company Elliott Green Power, who are also handling the construction of the neighbouring Childers Solar Farm and Nevertire Solar Farm in northern NSW.

A spokesman from Honner PR, one of the companies handling the development of the Susan River site, said the three projects will deliver a combined 300 megawatts of green power per year

"(It) is enough electricity to power the equivalent of around 80,000 homes across south-east Queensland and north-west New South Wales," the spokesman said.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said solar power was helping to drive the price of electricity down and this new project would ensure there would be "downward pressure" on power bills.

Hundreds of workers were hired last year to prepare the 176 hectare site and move the 350,000 solar panels into position.

Major roadworks were also required outside the site on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd for use by heavy machinery and transport companies.

In the Fraser Coast, the Susan River site is one of four renewable energy projects tipped to power thousands of homes in the future.

Plans for a 400.67ha solar farm at Munna Creek, near Bauple, were approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council in January last year.

Two other projects in North Aramara and Teebar are awaiting a start date

