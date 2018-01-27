Coastal village's one-way street trial shelved

Ballina Shire Council held its first meeting of the new year yesterday.

TRIALLING a one-way street for Lennox Head's main street was rejected by Ballina councillors this week, despite calls from the business community to explore the move.

Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce president, Zane Pearlt, asked councillors to analyse the pros and cons of a one-way thoroughfare at Thursday's council meeting.

"What we are looking at is to be better informed and either have a physical trial of the one way proposal or preliminary traffic modelling,” Mr Pearlt said.

Council staff recommended councillors consider the roadway option in conjunction with the start of community consultations about upgrading Lennox Head's village centre.

But Councillor Sharon Cadwallader said the priority was to have the Lennox Head Village Centre Renewal completed by 2022, which is its centenary.

"I think we need to do the consultation process without spending extra money and without going to the trial (of a one-way road),” she said.

"I think we need to get on with the job and get it done, it's been loved to death, Lennox, as we all know.”

Councillors voted unanimously to begin community consultations for the project.

Kids will be kids

CONTROLLING unruly youths was a contentious issue for the council passing a management plan for a popular swimming spot.

The debate sparked from earlier deputations from Tony Pendergast and Leslye Mitchell, who live near Tosha Falls.

Mr Pendergast, who spoke against the plan, showed the chamber CCTV footage of youths trespassing onto his property and told councillors it had been an issue for decades.

In a bid to ease the problem, an amendment was moved by Cr Keith Williams that the council conduct further consultation with adjoining landowners about fencing around Hellburn and Rosedale places as well as Kim Court and Tanamera Reserve.

"Staff have recommended not to proceed with it, I think it's reasonable that we continue to discuss that matter with Mr Pendergast and see if there is a resolution that we are able to reach,” Cr Williams said.

General manager Paul Hickey said troublesome kids had "been a big issue and a driving force behind this plan to try and get a solution”.

"We have met with the police, we have rangers and so forth ... it's youth, it'll be on-going you just have to manage it as best you can,” he said.

The plan was passed unanimously.

Publican's plea

A PUB owner has avoided a court battle after all councillors voted against legal action over his on-going failure to uphold safety standards.

John Curran, of the Wardell on the River Hotel, implored the council not to take the dispute to court given he had provided the necessary documentation earlier this week.

"I throw myself on the mercy of the council and ask that legal action not be taken,” he said.

"I'm at a loss to explain why I have not appeared to have received or responded to the numerous penalty statements and reminders.”

He told the council he would endeavour to deliver all annual fire safety statements on time.