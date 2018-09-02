Coastal jewel offers a lifestyle of opportunity

FROM its pristine white sand beaches, to its famous surf breaks and the stunning hinterland, Byron Bay is an iconic coastal town.

It's the jewel in the crown of the North Coast and with its world-renowned surf and artisan culture as well as its alternative lifestyle, Byron Bay is a place to see and be seen.

Byron Bay First National CEO James Young said the community in Byron Bay was an incredibly special part of the lifestyle fabric.

"Byron Bay and the surrounding towns

are a creative hub for artists and bohemians and all of that weaves into daily life as a

living and breathing part of the region,”

he said.

"The town offers a lifestyle of opportunity. Do as much or as little as you want.

"People can enjoy the arts and crafts, the ocean, whale watching, all manner of water sports, scenic walking tracks, organic farming, a great education and, of course, the famous Cape Byron Lighthouse, which is the most easterly point of Australia.”

Byron Bay is also home to some of the world's finest and most renowned festivals and cultural events, as well as two eco-designed luxury resorts - the Byron at Byron and Elements of Byron.

Kartrina Beohm from Katrina Beohm Real Estate said she loved the beaches at Byron Bay and the walk to the lighthouse was a great experience.

"I also love the mature trees and beautiful old beach houses and buildings that tell

their own stories giving the town its

character.

Plus there is a wide selection of quality cafes and restaurants and the markets providing delicious food and a variety of crafts,” she said.

"There's a great community with all kinds of recreational sports and excellent classes for the mind, body and soul.”

Ms Beohm said the solar train was a new edition to the town and future developments included the redesign of the foreshore and parkland, while currently there was the town centre bypass, Railway Park, roads, water and sewer upgrades.

She said the median house price in Byron Bay was about $1.5 million, while at the top end of the market properties could sell for up to $20 million.

The demographic of buyers includes retirees looking to invest now and move later, plus also families and professionals.