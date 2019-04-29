Coastal development one step closer after council meeting

Plans for the Crest Lennox Head subdivision at 20 North Creek Rd.

Plans for the Crest Lennox Head subdivision at 20 North Creek Rd. Ballina Shire Council

A PLANNING amendment for a Lennox Head subdivision has been endorsed by the council.

Ballina Shire Council yesterday voted to refer the changes, which relate to the Crest Lennox Head development, for gateway determination by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.

The planning proposal, separate to the subdivision development application which is still before the council, sought minor zoning adjustments to parts of the subdivision, which is set to include 118 new residential lots and five super lots at the 20 North Creek Rd site.

The proposal was lodged by planning firm Urbis on behalf of the proponent, Ballina Island Developments Pty Ltd.

They have asked for realignment of primary production-zoned boundaries with low and medium-density residential zones.

According to a council report, the change was sought to "rationalise ... boundaries to fit within an efficient subdivision layout”.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader said it was a "huge planning application” and there was "still a long way to go” in terms of the overall development.

Cr Keith Williams asked council staff whether there were plans to link Hutley Drive with nearby main roads, given concerns about an increased traffic burden on Anderson Lane.

Strategic planning manager Matthew Wood said that was "certainly something that would be desirable”.

Mr Wood explained the developer may have to lose a residential block or attempt to rezone land that had "ecological constraints” to make that happen.

The DA for the subdivision itself was lodged in February last year and is still before the council.

That application comprises Stage 1 of the development as well as super lots for future residential development.

All councillors who were present at this week's meeting voted to endorse the planning proposal and refer it to the Department of Planning and Environment for gateway determination.

A period of public exhibition will then take place.

The council also voted to receive a further report on the matter after public exhibition of the planning proposal is complete.

Crs Jeff Johnson and Ben Smith were absent and therefore did not vote.