A Sunshine Coast woman was killed when the motorbike she was riding collided with a cattle truck.
Coast woman killed as motorbike and cattle truck collide

16th Feb 2019 8:15 AM | Updated: 9:25 AM
A SUNSHINE Coast woman has been killed in a horrific crash when the motorbike she was riding smashed into a cattle truck on the highway.

The 49-year-old from Ilkey died at the scene of the crash, which occured at 3.20pm yesterday on the D'Aguilar Hwy south-west of Kilcoy at Woolmar.

Police believe the woman may have been attempting to overtake the truck when the crash occurred.

The 58-year-old truck driver was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

