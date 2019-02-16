Coast woman killed as motorbike and cattle truck collide
A SUNSHINE Coast woman has been killed in a horrific crash when the motorbike she was riding smashed into a cattle truck on the highway.
The 49-year-old from Ilkley died at the scene of the crash, which occured at 3.20pm yesterday on the D'Aguilar Hwy south-west of Kilcoy at Woolmar.
Police believe the woman may have been attempting to overtake the truck when the crash occurred.
The 58-year-old truck driver was not injured.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.