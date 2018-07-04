Coast teen terrified as prowlers lurk outside door

Doonan resident Alana van der Linden was left shaken after a scary encounter with at least two men lurking outside her home at night.

Doonan resident Alana van der Linden was left shaken after a scary encounter with at least two men lurking outside her home at night. John McCutcheon

TEENAGER Alana van der Linden's terrifying encounter with intruders has left her shaken and scrambling to improve security at her family home.

The 18-year-old was home alone in a granny flat of her family's Doonan home when her pet dogs started barking about 3.30am Tuesday.

"I woke up to the dogs going absolutely ballistic," Miss van der Linden said.

She had also left lights on in the house to give the impression someone was home.

However, she said she soon heard male voices through the thick glass doors of the granny flat.

They were in a section of the yard from which the dogs were fenced off.

"They clearly knew that the dogs couldn't attack them."

Miss van der Linden said at least two people were right outside her door.

She called police and tried to hide her phone so the light would not give her away.

"That was petrifying.

"I was just on the phone to mum trying to stay calm."

Her mum and siblings were in New South Wales visiting family and her step-father was away for work.

Miss van der Linden said the men fled when lights of police arrived.

A dog squad team was deployed but no one was found.

She said in the past year there had been another occasion when trespassers were at the property at night and a neighbour had reported a strange car in the driveway while they were away.

"We are definitely installing a security system straight away," Miss van der Linden said.

"It really needs to stop. It is not funny."

A post to a Doonan-based Facebook page yesterday morning evoked other stories of late night intruders in the area.

Noosa police acting officer-in-charge Todd Maguire confirmed police had attended the Doonan incident but had not located anyone.

Acting Senior Sergeant Maguire encouraged people in the area to ensure they locked everything up.

"We are finding a hell of a lot of vehicles and houses are being broken into because they are unlocked," Act Snr Sgt Maguire said.

He urged residents who saw suspicious activity to try to get car registration numbers or other identifying details.

"If someone is in your yard at night, just call triple zero."