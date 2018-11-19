Coast sisters launch into swimwear world with stylish brand

SISTER ACT: Yeppoon sisters Ella (left) and Layne (right) Fleming are the brains behind new swimwear line, Layla Swimwear.

TRAVELLING down the east coast of Australia in a van meant for plenty of time in the ocean for Yeppoon sisters, Layne and Ella Fleming.

But the sand-dwelling duo were quickly fed up with the poor quality of their bikinis after ritual morning swims and decided to invest in themselves as designers.

Fast forward four years and the hairdressers-turned-entrepreneurs are about to launch their own line, Layla Swimwear.

"We just couldn't find anything close to what we liked and thought we could create something of real quality," Ella, 27 said.

After learning the ropes of the business world, the sister act created their first collection, 'Emocean', with 11 different pieces perfect for any type of woman.

"We didn't know what to expect but we learned so much along the way. The future is what excites us," Layne, 24 said.

"You can't tell someone what swimwear they can and can't wear, so if you're confident in our range then it's meant for you," Ella said.

The eclectic design teamed with pastel colours of the ocean reminded them of the artwork on their beloved van which took them on many adventures, including the trip where Layla Swimwear was born.

Their iconic designs were a mirror of themselves and it was this unique style that shone through in their range and made it stand out.

Despite living and working together, Ella couldn't imagine anyone else by her side to keep her grounded.

LAYLA SWIMWEAR

Emocean Collection

Sizes 8-14

11 different styles including one-piece, high-waisted and cheeky

Available online soon and Give and Take, Yeppoon

Keep up to date on Instagram and Facebook for official release date

"We are the perfect team. It's so great having Layne as a partner in this because we bounce off each other so well," Ella said.

With a second and equally as stylish collection already in the works, Layne said they planned to release new drops every six months to coincide with Australian and European summers.

"The community has been amazing and so supportive already. If they like it, then that's just a plus," Layne said.

The young businesswomen credited their collection to a lot of hard work and gave some advice for any woman looking to jump into the industry.

"Just keep going," Layne said.

"We had so many ups and downs but that's a part of the process and you need to trust that."