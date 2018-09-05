Coast residents give big for drought-stricken farmers

HELPING HAND: Casey Langton and Scott Fouchard of National Storage Coolum prepare to transport goods out west to struggling farmers.

WHEN Casey Langton first put the call out for donations to help drought-stricken farmers she had no idea of the response it would receive.

Last month, the co-owner of National Storage Coolum decided she would donate a truck to transport goods to struggling families in western Queensland.

She made a plea for donations on Facebook and now, four weeks later, not one but five trucks filled to the brim with goods are on their way out to Charleville.

Ms Langton said she could not believe how generous people had been.

"The Sunshine Coast has come through in leaps and bounds," she said.

"It's really heart-warming and it has become so much bigger than I first expected.

"There have been a lot of sleepless night and my house has looked like Woolworths for the past few weeks but it's all worth it."

After being inundated with donations, Rent Me and East Coast Distributors came on-board and donated the use of their trucks.

"We have had so much help from other businesses," she said.

"We had a truck donated from Rent Me, East Coast Distributors and a man heard about the call out and donated his truck to take out some of the pallets of waters.

"I just want to thank everyone who has helped out."

Ms Langton said a Brisbane-company had also donated 86 pallets of water.

All of the donated items will be delivered to the charity Aussie Helpers.