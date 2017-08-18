Coast Rd closed after East Ballina bushfire flares

NSW Fire and Rescue crews at the scene of a bushfire at East Ballina.

FIRE and Rescue NSW is being inundated with triple-0 calls from concerned residents who fear the reignited East Ballina bushfire is getting too close to their homes.

Police have also closed a section of Coast Rd near the intersection of Shelly Beach Rd to traffic after spot fires were seen igniting nearby.

At least six crews are on the scene following gusty winds this afternoon which further fanned the blaze.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said several residents on Lee St had also advised the fire appeared to be "close to their fence”.

The fire is expected to keep RFS and Fire and Rescue units busy well into the evening as the wind continues to blow.