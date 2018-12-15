Sunshine Coast rallies behind Wilson's quest

2018 World Title contender Julian Wilson (AUS) advances directly to Round 3 of the 2018 Billabong Pipe Masters after winning Heat 5 of Round 1 at Pipeline, Oahu, Hawaii, USA.

2018 World Title contender Julian Wilson (AUS) advances directly to Round 3 of the 2018 Billabong Pipe Masters after winning Heat 5 of Round 1 at Pipeline, Oahu, Hawaii, USA. Kelly Cestari

SUNSHINE Coast's Julian Wilson is in the fight of his life to earn a coveted world crown and there's a wave of support surging behind him.

Wilson has made a promising start to his world title quest at Pipeline in Hawaii, winning his opening round heat and progressing to round three.

The world No.2 has still got a long way to go, with Brazilians Gabriel Medina and Filipe Toledo major hurdles to overcome, but support from beachside and here on the Coast has buoyed his spirits.

Coolum Boardriders president Chris Barraclough is one of many Sunshine Coasters who is on Hawaiian sands cheering Wilson on.

Fellow club members, former tour surfers and local talents back home are all watching on with bated breath too.

The club is urging the community to use the social media tag #JWforworldchamp to show their support.

"The support's been unreal," Wilson said.

"My family is here and I feel like I'm doing it for Australia in a way, and the support's been incredible from home."

He's likely to hit the surf for round three in the 11th and final stop on the World Surf League's Championship Tour on Saturday.