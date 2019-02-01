Sex assault accused was kicked out of Scouts

Dr Robert Montgomery was released on bail from the Tweed Police Station.

Dr Robert Montgomery was released on bail from the Tweed Police Station.

THE high-profile psychologist accused of sexually assaulting three boys in the 1960s was kicked out of the Scouts soon after the alleged offences, it can be revealed.

Scouts NSW yesterday confirmed they terminated Dr Robert Montgomery's membership in 1965 and had been working with police on the matter for a number of years.

The 75-year-old former Scouts master was arrested on the Gold Coast Tuesday afternoon and extradited to NSW after appearing in a Southport court on Wednesday.

Dr Bob Montgomery was released on bail from the Tweed Police Station.

The Bulletin was prevented from publishing his name at the time for legal reasons.

"Scouts have not only been working with police but we have assisted other authorities including the Royal Commission around the matter, trying to get this investigated," a Scouts NSW spokesman told the Bulletin yesterday.

Scouts would not confirm the circumstances surrounding Montgomery's termination in 1965.

"The matter is subject to the case and we will not be commenting," the spokesman said.

Montgomery would have been 21 when sacked by the Scouts.

Bob Montgomery a forensic psychologist on the Gold Coast at his Runaway Bay home. Picture: Jerad Williams

Police will allege he sexually abused three boys, then aged 12, while a Scout leader in Sydney in the 1960s.

The Runaway Bay man appeared in Byron Bay Local Court yesterday. He is charged with nine counts of indecent assault on males and two counts of buggery.

Montgomery has maintained his innocence and will plead not guilty.

The forensic psychologist had previously treated contestants on TV show Big Brother and profiled the likes of Victorian serial rapist and murderer Raymond Edmunds.

He has had more than 30 articles in scientific journals and is the author of 13 self-help books which included a book published with his wife titled Successful Sex, which delved into sexual problems in relationships.

Successful Sex: How to make your sex life more enjoyable and solve common sexual problems. One of the 13 books published by Dr Montgomery.

The book covered topics such as behaviour, increasing enjoyment, how to share pleasure, communication and parental skills.

Montgomery also served as president of the Australian Psychological Society and was appointed head of psychology at Bond University in the 1990s.

He has also worked at the University of Canberra and the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Montgomery has been a frequent public spokesman on psychological issues and has appeared on the ABC and Channel 9.

Dr Bob Montgomery's Defense Lawyer Colin Greatorix

Defence lawyer Colin Greatorix, of Derek Legal, confirmed bail was granted for Montgomery yesterday afternoon.

"He has strict residential conditions and reporting conditions, of which he will comply," Mr Greatorix said.

Mr Greatorix was accompanied in Byron by Montgomery's wife, who was seen carrying a blue plastic bag with a change of clothes for her husband and his passport.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE GOLD COAST BULLETIN - JUST $1 FOR THE FIRST 28 DAYS

The psychologist had since surrendered his passport.

Mr Greatorix said his client was in a state of shock.

"My objective is to get him out as quickly as possible and back to his family so he can live as much of a normal life as he can," he said before Montgomery's court appearance yesterday.

Mr Greatorix described his client as "quite depressed".

Dr Robert Montgomery was released on bail from the Tweed Police Station.

"He is in an uncomfortable state, as you can imagine. Someone taps you on the shoulder and said 'hey, this happened 55 years ago', and he says 'no it didn't'.

"But he will have his day in court, as will the complainants, and justice I hope will be served."

Scouts NSW confirmed they had been working with police on the matter for a number of years and had actively pushed for the matter to be investigated.

Acting chief executive Jane Siebum said the protection of children was a number one priority.

"Although these allegations date back over 50 years, it is very important that survivors are

encouraged to report so that prosecutions can still be conducted," she said.

"Reporting is a crucial part of identifying and dealing with problems.

"Once the police indicate an appropriate time frame, Scouts NSW will reach out to the

survivors to invite them to participate in restorative engagement," Ms Siebum said.

Montgomery will appear in Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney on April 24.