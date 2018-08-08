Menu
TOP GONG: Danielle Parkinson from Nambour Village News has won Newsagent of the Year from Bauer Media. Warren Lynam
Business

Coast newsagent named best in Australia

8th Aug 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:06 AM
DANIELLE Parkinson's passion for helping customers and promoting the region she lives in has landed her the top gong in the newsagent industry's most prestigious awards.

Ms Parkinson is the owner of Nambour Village News, which was just awarded the title of Newsagent of the Year from Bauer Media.

The award is a national recognition and something Ms Parkinson said she had been striving for throughout her career.

"Winning this award was the best moment of my life," she said. "I spent a year focused on it and I think it is so amazing for my small business and for Nambour, a town I love and respect so much."

Ms Parkinson has owned Nambour Village News for two years and had grown up working for newsagents on the Coast.

Her parents currently own David Low Way News and the Coolum Beach newsagent. Prior to this they owned various newsagents on the Coast for more than 29 years.

"It was a big moment for me as my parents were there when the award was announced," she said.

"They were definitely very proud."

Ms Parkinson said she loved her job and enjoyed going above and beyond for her customers.

"I enjoy promoting magazines with different displays and on social media, which is rewarding for my business and customers."

