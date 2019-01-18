Coast model ditches fake filters to get real about anxiety

Sunshine Coast entrepreneur, Brooke Styles has started Full of Love Club as a safe place for young men and women to meet up and talk about mental health, anxiety and body shame.

BEHIND the filters and glamour of social media, nobody knew how popular Sunshine Coast influencer Brooke Styles was battling severe anxiety.

The 23-year-old masked her health issues from more than 100,000 Instagram followers for years but recently something "clicked" and Brooke started her newest journey, Full of Love Club.

After opening up on the platform, she was inundated with messages from like-minded men and women about their own anxiety, mental health and body-shame struggles.

"I thought 'why am I pretending to hide my struggles?'," she said.

"Social media has influenced me to fall out of love with myself and this needed to stop."

Brooke is an accomplished model and entrepreneur who has worked with major labels like Collette by Colette Hayman, Ally Fashion, Big W and Evian.

She shared her struggles with PTSD after a workplace bullying incident plagued her daily life. Brooke also opened up about her addiction to Coca Cola, saying she drank 1.25L a day "just to keep me going".

This brave moment of rawness inspired Brooke to create Full of Love Club - a safe space and monthly meet-up for men and women to talk about their struggles.

"From my post, I found people wanted to talk about the same issues," she said.

"It's important for people to know they are never alone."

Since creating a social media platform for the club, Brooke has been blown away by support.

"People are really excited and we have a lot of great things on the day for them," she said.

The first Full of Love Club meet-up will also host guest speaker Rachel Pope, a writer and grief specialist sharing her journey.

Local businesses have jumped on board as sponsors to cater for the event held at Mudjimba North Shore.

"My goals are to make this a regular thing," Brooke said.

"I would love to take it across the world and have a huge club of people sharing."

Limited tickets will be available for the event on February 9.

Keep an eye out on Full of Love Club Instagram for more information.