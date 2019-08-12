Coast home takes out top gong in building awards

A BEAUTIFULLY conceived and constructed house at the foot of Cooroy Mountain and the largest shopping centre north of Brisbane have taken out the major 2019 Master Builders Sunshine Coast Housing and Construction Awards.

The awards, held at Twin Waters Novotel Resort, showcased what living on the Sunshine Coast was all about, from urban terrace designs along coastal areas and exquisite homes in rural settings to stylish yet affordable living and upgraded landmarks.

Braeden Constructions took home not only the coveted House of the Year, but also Individual Home over $2 million, Best Residential Bathroom and the Best Residential Kitchen with their stunning Cooroy Mountain residence.

The 2019 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year by Braeden Constructions for the stunning Cooroy Mountain residence.

The judges noted the builder had the interesting challenge of bringing the client's vision to life, a home that encapsulated the outlook of the horse and cattle property and was efficient and appealing.

The house is a suspended slab that cantilevers the blockwork walls by three metres to give a feel of floating above the land. Designed to let the outside in and embrace sustainability features, the winning entry provides a heavenly rural retreat.

The Maroochydore-based Sunshine Plaza Shopping Centre by Lendlease has taken out the 2019 Master Builders Sunshine Coast Project of the Year Award.

The Maroochydore-based Sunshine Plaza Shopping Centre extension project generated 2900 jobs over two years. Yet the project wasn't all smooth sailing as there were an extraordinary number of challenges for Lendlease, winner of Project of the Year for Retail Facilities over $5 million as well as winning the Refurbishment/Renovation over $750,000 category.

Not only was the project constrained by existing buildings and carparking, construction also had to be staged to allow the shopping centre and its tenants to continue trading without interruptions. At the same time, it was also important that extreme care be taken of the environmentally-sensitive Cornmeal Creek that runs through the whole site.

The judges said the degree of planning, the challenges faced and the co-ordination required, with the need to think outside the box and the skill to carry it through are a credit to all involved.