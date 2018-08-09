Coast five-year-old fighting grim diagnosis

ONGOING BATTLE: Sally White with her daughter Zahlia, 5, who suffers from Aicardi syndrome, a rare genetic malformation disorder. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is fundraising to build the family a playground.

ONGOING BATTLE: Sally White with her daughter Zahlia, 5, who suffers from Aicardi syndrome, a rare genetic malformation disorder. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is fundraising to build the family a playground. Patrick Woods

IN the face of adversity, a Sunshine Coast mother is doing everything she can to give her daughter the best quality of life.

Every night Sally White goes to bed wondering whether her daughter Zahlia will be alive the next day.

The five-year-old suffers Aicardi syndrome, a rare genetic malformation disorder that only occurs in females and causes its victims to constantly have seizures and is near impossible to treat.

Ms White said the condition was slowly killing her daughter.

"The doctors don't know what causes it and we were told Zahlia wouldn't even make it home from hospital," she said.

"She is five. Most kids with the syndrome don't make it to that age."

Zahlia suffers from four types of seizures: some are violent, some cause her to drop to the ground and sometimes they are completely silent.

These seizures last anywhere between 10 to 40 minutes and Ms White said her daughter has nearly 40 each day.

"There's nothing you can do about it," she said.

"The seizures just slowly kill the brain...or they die from pneumonia. Zahlia has had it six times now.

"Physically her body grows. She is the size of a five-year-old, but her brain hasn't grown beyond a two-year-old.

"But she doesn't understand that actions have consequences ... I have to constantly be watching her because she will put all sorts of things in her mouth," she said.

"Every day is survival mode... every day you are grieving.

"I am a carer for 24 hours of the day. I can't work and we can't go anywhere. Only people in this situation could understand the kind of affect that has on a person.

"I just try and make her happy, when she's not seizing. They get violent and she thrashes around and by the end of it she is so exhausted she passes out.

"The first three years of her life was traumatising but, now, I'm used to it."

To make life a little easier for the family, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has promised to build a sensory playground in their Mooloolah Valley backyard.

"Life for families with seriously ill children, behind closed is really sad and intense," Ms White said.

"Anything to make the lives of families just a little easier and brings them joy is an awesome thing."

Make-A-Wish is hosting a fundraiser at Aussie World this week for Sally and Zahlia.

General admission passes start at $25 online, gates open at 6pm and rides at 6.30pm.

For more information, or to book your ticket in advance, visit www.aussieworld.com.au/ events/makeawish.