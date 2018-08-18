Coast fireys rush to support bush colleagues

COAST firefighters are on high alert as southeast Queensland faces a weekend of incendiary fire conditions.

A TEAM of firefighters has left the Sunshine Coast this morning to provide support to colleagues in the South Burnett ahead of what is expected to be be a very high fire danger around the Kingaroy district tomorrow.

Rural Fire Services Sunshine Coast acting area director Andrew Allan said fire appliances crewed by 18 volunteers would form a strike force to provide relief for South Burnett colleagues who have been battling a string of bush fires during the past few days.

Queensland Fire and Rescue issued a watch and act alert on Friday after another fire broke out near the town.

EN ROUTE: A team of Sunshine Coast firefighters has left this morning for Kingaroy, where conditions are expected to deteriorate. Contributed

The Coast firefighters wsill be in Kingaroy tonight and will stay until at least 4pm Sunday.

Mr Allan said by tomorrow Kingaroy was expected to be one of southeast Queensland's bush fire hot spots.

The strength of the wind combined with a dry air mass were critical factors in the risk assessment.

The Bureau of Meteorology was forecasting gusts to 40km/h.

Temperatures in Kingaroy are expected to fall to 3C overnight ahead of a 19C day and will reach -3C by Wednesday morning.

Firefighters on Friday issued a "Prepare to Leave" alert as a swift-moving blaze threatened properties around Haydens Rd and North Branch Rd.

Conditions were being driven by a trough moving in from the south-west, bringing powerful south westerlies and a cold, drying air mass.

The combination has created incendiary conditions, with firefighters warning a simple spark from a power tool or agricultural equipment may be sufficient to start a large blaze.