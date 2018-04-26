'Such a great guy': Coast dad dies surfing in Bali

SHOCK DEATH: Tony Lines on a past trip to Bali. He tragically died near a luxury resort at the weekend.

THE Coast surfing community has been rocked by the death of a keen longboarder pulled from the waves in Indonesia.

Battery Hill man Tony Lines has been remembered as "a hell of a nice bloke" by former neighbours and friends who were shocked to hear of his passing.

Mr Lines, 55, had reportedly gone surfing with a friend in waters off the Balinese island of Nusa Penida on Sunday afternoon.

His body was reportedly found in the water later that afternoon and he was rushed to a medical centre but did not survive.

Mr Lines worked as a chiropractor in Morayfield.

Former neighbour Jamie Willems said he used to live in the same Moffat Beach street as Mr Lines before Mr Lines moved to Battery Hill.

Mr Willems recalled selling surfboards to Mr Lines when he worked at Beach Beat about 30 years ago.

He also recalled Mr Lines being in the local malibu club.

"He is a super-passionate surfer," Mr Willems said.

"He is such a great guy.

"He is such a gentle guy."

He was shocked to learn of Mr Lines' death.

"He is a big strong guy.

"It is not like he was out of knick or anything."

Former Battery Hill neighbour Ken Dalgleish was also shocked to learn of the death.

He was particularly sad for Mr Lines' family.

"He was an amazing guy who loved his son.

"It's a really sad time."

Mr Lines was the second Australian surfer to die in Bali within a week.

A musician who drowned on Monday last week in a surfing accident in Bali was described by his sister as a free spirit.

Jae Haydon, 34, from Woonona near Wollongong, was surfing at Padang Padang Beach when he was reportedly knocked off his board by a wave.

Friends became increasingly alarmed after a broken surfboard identical to Mr Haydon's, later washed up at the nearby Uluwatu beach.