Coast business partners go big in USA with revolutionary app

Preventum co-founders Lyndon Holzheimer and Steve Huff are securing a US market for their Sunshine Coast-based tech start-up.

AN ENTREPRENEURIAL approach to a major public health issue has earned a Coast company an audience with former US president Bill Clinton, US agencies and thousands of teenagers.

Business partners Steve Huff and Lyndon Holzheimer co-founded technology start-up company Preventum from their Maroochydore base after colleague and PhD student Jacquii Burgess in 2015 asked if corporate marketing tactics could be effectively applied to public health.

Mr Huff and Mr Holzheimer took the app to the United States where in late 2016 they signed memorandums of understanding for potential future collaboration with health agency Centres for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Johns Hopkins University.

It was while speaking in Alabama they were enlightened about opioid misuse and an addiction crisis gripping the nation.

Vans Warped Tour creator Kevin Lyman heard of the company's work and reached out in November last year about using technology in his quest to highlight the dangers of opioid abuse to teenagers and youth.

Preventum had stalls promoting its FEND app at the 2018 Vans Warped Tour in the US. Contributed

Mr Lyman spoke of his friendships with megastars Tom Petty, Michael Jackson and Prince and how their painkiller-linked deaths had spurred his determination.

As a result of their chat, Mr Huff and Mr Holzheimer created the FEND app, an acronym for Full Energy No Drugs.

"The goal was to empower kids to take care of themselves and their friends and their family," Mr Huff said.

App users navigate their way through opioid-related information earning points as they progressed that can be cashed in for Vans Warped Tour concert tickets, clothing and exclusive backstage acoustic sets from headline artists We the Kings and Waterparks.

Mr Huff said 17,000 people downloaded the app.

"It was a good break but the reason he (Kevin Lyman) came to us was we were already at that level," Mr Huff said.

The company is now sourcing financial backers to expand the app and is approaching health authorities keen to impart public health messages in engaging ways.

Funding discussions have included a July meeting with Bill Clinton and repeat follow ups with his Clinton Foundation about a potential future partnership.

Mr Huff said the US was the initial target because of its superior market size compared to Australia.

"We are motivated to bring it back here," Mr Holzheimer said.

But for now, securing a market is their biggest priority.