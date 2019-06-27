Coast brothers’ ‘revolting’ crime

TWO brothers teamed up to attack a man outside a Gold Coast rugby club in a crime labelled "despicable" and "revolting".

Mitchell Charles Rothwell started the attack on July 15 last year before big brother Michael Richard Rothwell joined in and threatened to slash the victim with a key.

The pair stood side-by-side in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday as they were both sentenced to 12-months jail with immediate release on parole by Magistrate Pam Dowse who said their crimes were "despicable" and "revolting."

Mitchell Charles, 22, and Michael Richard Rothwell, 30, outside Southport Magistrates Court on June 26. Pictures: Annie Perets

Mitchell, 22, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Michael, 30, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and driving without due care.

Prosecutor Chris Freeman said the Palm Beach siblings kicked the victim together as he lay defenceless on the ground.

"The victim was repeatedly assaulted as he tried to run away, they kicked him after he fell over and he was struck many times," Mr Freeman said.

"A bystander who attempted to intervene was also assaulted."

Staff at the rugby club locked the business' doors to keep the brothers from getting inside, the court was told.

Mitchell then stole the victim's white Mitsubishi Lancer and Michael drove his own car into it, damaging both vehicles.

Mr Freeman said the victim's car was completely wrecked.

The victim’s car was completely wrecked.

Ms Dowse ridiculed one of the men's lawyer who claimed the victim's injuries were not serious in an attempt to get a lenient sentence.

"Really?" Ms Dowse said.

"Bruising to the forehead, cheek, visible bruising to the back and rib area, scratches and bruising to legs, to ankles, is not minor."

The court was told Mitchell was an apprentice carpenter and described as "friendly" and "polite" by his employer in a statement provided to the court.

Michael received disability support because of health issues.

They also have to pay the victim $1700 for the car.