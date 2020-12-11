Menu
Coast brewery is encouraging beer drinkers to enjoy a Good Root.
Business

Coast brewery promises ‘good root’ with new beer

Matt Collins
11th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
A beer that promises a "good root" will be launched at a Sunshine Coast brewery on Friday.

Good Root Beer is a pale ale made from Australian barley that has Australian Sustainable Produce Certification.

According to Good Root Beer spokeswoman Miriam Nelson, ASP Certified products are tested free of residues, tested Non-GMO, 100 per cent Australian and are found to have vastly lower emissions than conventional farming systems.

"We are keen for Australian consumers to learn more about regenerative farming systems, and how great management - and good roots - can vastly reduce agricultural emissions and start accumulating carbon back into the soil," she said.

Sunshine Coast brewery Terella Brewing will become the first craft brewery in the world to have Good Root Beer on tap from Friday.

"Being able to pull a beer that's literally been grown from the dirt up - good, healthy dirt that made good, healthy roots - is something worth celebrating," co-founder of Terella Brewing Torren Read said.

"Have a Good Root and know you've done the environment a solid and helped support sustainable farming, we'll cheers to that."

