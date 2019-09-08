Menu
Coast beach bonfire bash burns out of control

by Amanda Robbemond
8th Sep 2019 9:07 AM
A fire on a Gold Coast beach overnight was believed to be caused by a group of teenagers who lit a bonfire.

At 1.15am, firefighters were called to a blaze on The Esplanade at Burleigh Heads.

It took firies about 45 minutes to contain and extinguish the blaze.

The fire is believed to have been a bonfire which spun out of control. Picture: iStock
It's believed the blaze was started by a group of teenagers who started a bonfire on the beach, which then got out of control.

The amount of vegetation burnt was about 30m by 15m.

It comes as hundreds of firefighters from across Queensland and NSW descend upon the south east, which has been battling three major blazes in Sarabah, south of Canungra, Numinbah Valley and Stanthorpe.

At least 11 homes have been lost so far.

Due to the 'very high' fire danger, a total fire ban is in place for the Gold Coast until at least midnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said this could be extended.

emergency fire fire ban gold coast safety

