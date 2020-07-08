Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bar slugged with massive fine for COVID rules breach

by Emily Halloran
8th Jul 2020 10:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gold Coast bar has been fined more than $6000 for alleging breaching COVID restaurant and bar restrictions.

Moxy's Rooftop Bar in Coolangatta was given an infringement notice for $6672.50 for "fail to comply with directions" and "fail to keep patron detail contract register".

 

LIST: DOZENS OF VENUES OPENING AND EXPANDING ON COAST

 

The fine was posted on Moxy's Rooftop Bar’s Instagram page.
The fine was posted on Moxy's Rooftop Bar’s Instagram page.

It's understood the fine was issued at 7.20pm on Friday June 3, but it was posted on Moxy's Instagram account last night.

The post was shared to their more than 2500 followers and was captioned with "#nonprofitorganisation" and "for the people, by the people" with a laughing face Emoji.

Moxy's Rooftop Bar in Coolangatta. Picture: Lawrence Pinder.
Moxy's Rooftop Bar in Coolangatta. Picture: Lawrence Pinder.

The photo was also shared on one of the owner's Instagram accounts.

Stage two of the easing of restrictions in Queensland started at noon on Friday July 3.

For businesses with an area less than 200 square metres, businesses can operate with 1 person per 2 square metres up to a maximum of 50 people. Owners must keep a register of customers who visit the business, and store their information securely for at least 56 days.

Moxy's Rooftop Bar was opened in January by Burleigh locals Kane Brigg and Brodie Edwards and has been a hotspot for influencers.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sad recovery: Teen girl was trapped in car 6m under water

        premium_icon Sad recovery: Teen girl was trapped in car 6m under water

        News SIX people will be considered for bravery awards after they tried to save a girl who drove a car into the river at South Ballina.

        • 8th Jul 2020 9:10 AM
        Former Lismore mayor tied up in ‘very significant dispute’

        premium_icon Former Lismore mayor tied up in ‘very significant dispute’

        News THE dispute arose during the repossession of a Northern Rivers property.

        Drivers caught speeding, fishtailing near children on beach

        premium_icon Drivers caught speeding, fishtailing near children on beach

        News POLICE and council rangers have cracked down on bad behaviour on a stretch of the...

        Meet the scientist working on a revolutionary new vaccine

        premium_icon Meet the scientist working on a revolutionary new vaccine

        News THE former Casino resident is helping to develop a vaccine that could prevent...