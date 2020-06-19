Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Accountant Jarrad 'Joey' Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.
Accountant Jarrad 'Joey' Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.
Offbeat

Accountant smashes push-up world record attempt

by Tim Brimblecomb
19th Jun 2020 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast accountant Jarrad "Joey" Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.

The 42-year-old this morning extended his Guinness world record for most push-ups in one hour to 2919 at Matrix Boxing Gym in Ashmore.

The effort eclipsed his previous world record of 2,806 set in 2018.

Gold Coast accountant Jarrad “Joey” Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world, after breaking his own record.
Gold Coast accountant Jarrad “Joey” Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world, after breaking his own record.

The father of two kept a strict rhythm basing his tilt on completing 12 five minute rounds with 15 sets of 16 reps each round.

Mr Young, also holds the world record for the most clap push-ups in an hour and the most incline push-ups in a minute.

Many around the world attempted to beat his record, but Mr Young has now made it even harder.

Originally published as Coast accountant smashes world record attempt

fitness jarrad young world record

Just In

    Just In

      Why China is the prime suspect

      Why China is the prime suspect
      • 19th Jun 2020 10:47 AM

      Top Stories

        TOO LATE: No appeal on North Lismore Plateau decision

        premium_icon TOO LATE: No appeal on North Lismore Plateau decision

        News BUT there are still major issues to be resolved on the site.

        ‘It doesn’t end with one protest’

        premium_icon ‘It doesn’t end with one protest’

        News A second Black Lives Matter protest will be held in Lismore

        Looking for a job? This beloved Lismore shop needs you

        premium_icon Looking for a job? This beloved Lismore shop needs you

        News Store has survived flooding, voluntary administration and a pandemic

        $220,000 spent on revamp of three popular skate parks

        premium_icon $220,000 spent on revamp of three popular skate parks

        News WITH fresh new surfaces, these skate parks are sure to get plenty of use.