Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: Peter Rae/AAP
Politics

ScoMo still Australia’s preferred PM

11th Feb 2019 6:16 AM

THE Coalition government is facing defeat at the next election despite a lift in Scott Morrison's personal approval ratings, the latest Newspoll shows.

Labor's lead over the Coalition on a two-party preferred vote was unchanged at 53 to 47 per cent, according the poll published by The Australian on Sunday night.

 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: AAP/Peter Rae
Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten. Picture: AAP/Dean Lewins
Mr Morrison maintained his lead over Labor leader Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister with the gap at 44 to 35 per cent.

Labor's primary vote rose a point to 39 per cent, which is a 4.3 per cent swing to the party since the 2016 federal election.

Support for independents and minor parties remained at 10 per cent with One Nation slipping a point to five per cent.

The Newspoll of 1567 voters was conducted from February 7 to February 10.

