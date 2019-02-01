Coal seam gas, electricity prices on agenda at Lismore forum

ENERGY FORUM: From left, Adam Searle, Don Harwin and Sue Higginson at the NSW Farmers Lismore pre-election energy forum last night.

COVERING topics such as coal seam gas exploration, high electricity prices and renewable energy, a pre-election forum in Lismore gave the three major parties a chance to answer the big questions concerning the local community.

The forum, hosted by NSW Farmers at the Lismore Workers Club, attracted a crowd of more than 50 farmers, community stakeholders and political candidates, and focused on the state's energy challenges.

The parties were represented by the Coalition's current Minister for Resources, Energy and Utilities Don Harwin, Labor's Shadow Minister for Energy & Climate Change Adam Searle and the Greens' Lismore candidate Sue Higginson, who stepped in to replace Ballina MP Tamara Smith.

Each speaker was allowed a short speech, before the NSW Farmers moderator opened the forum to questions from the audience.

Question topics were limited only to energy and utilities, and renewable energy concerns dominated the majority of the questions, with many attendees raising their concerns around prime agricultural land being used for renewable energy facilities, such as solar farms.

Mr Harwin said it would be "very unusual” for agricultural land to be used for renewable energy facilities, as the government tended to choose cheap land, especially land located west of the Great Dividing Range, rather than valuable coastal land.

Julie Moore, a Dorrigo dairy farmer, raised the question of whether the political parties would consider renewable energies other than solar or wind, such as hydro.

Mr Harwin agreed that pumped hydro was an energy being considered by the government, and Mr Searle agreed, while Ms Higginson considered hydro power would be a good option locally, so long as it did not affect the natural waterways.

"Hydro power is great, but not to the detriment of our rivers,” she said.

The speakers laid out their parties' plans to combat increasingly expensive electricity prices, following concerns from dairy farmers about the exorbitant energy costs they were facing.

Mr Harwin said the Coalition government was focused on finding efficient and cost-effective ways to increase renewable energy production, but was wary of transitioning 'too quickly' to renewable energy, following Victoria's 'catastrophic' switch from coal-fired power.

Mr Searle shared Labor's plans to re-regulate the energy industry, in order to prevent 'price-gouging' among the three main power providers.

Ms Higginson was pleased to share the Greens' target of 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

The effects of climate change also proved to be a serious concern among many of the attendees.

"Climate change is real, it's happening,” Mr Searle said.

"Summers are hotter and longer, while floods and storms are progressively more severe than they were when I was a child. Action needs to be taken to minimise emissions, and quickly.”

Ms Higginson was quick to agree.

"We're having a climate emergency right now,” she said.

"Tasmania is literally on fire, crops are failing and temperatures are rising. It's time to understand we need to change our energy production.”

The Lismore forum was the first of a number of NSW Farmers pre-election forums across the state in the lead up to the March state election.