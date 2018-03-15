Coaches and athletes to fine-tune winning ways

BALANCING the demands of training, competitions, nutrition, psychology and motivation around a young athlete keen to kick their sporting goal, has always been a complex juggling act.

So later this month, around 200 athletes, coaches and parents of potential sporting stars will be flocking to a special conference organised by the North Coast Academy of Sport, where they will learn more about how to keep all the balls in the air.

NCAS executive director John Kincade said young athletes from across the state will undergo an intensive education program covering everything from the dangers of drugs in sport to financial literacy, thanks to a new scheme funded by the NSW registered club industry to be distributed by the Regional Academies of Sport.

COACHING CONFERENCE: The North Coast Academy of Sport is holding it's conference for athletes, coaches and families on March 24-25. L-R NCAS director John Kincade, rugby 7s coach Will Cotterill and NCAS sports programs manager D'Arcy Van den Bossche. Alison Paterson

"The Regional Academy athlete network includes over 3500 athletes annually to have a unified professional and elite education program servicing the talented youth of regional NSW will only develop stronger generations to come” he said.

"The 2018 Education Weekend will involve a two day program of quality and up-to-date information, relevant to our regional athletes' and coaches' needs.”

Mr Kincade said the new Athlete Education Program curriculum will cover 11 modules including in Year 1, Nutrition, Drugs in Sport/ Community, Sports Psychology and Youth Leadership.

He said the program will be delivered both face-to-face in regional clubs and backed up by the development of an online hub.

ClubsNSW Chairman Peter Newell said they were pleased to be supporting such a worthwhile program to assist young athletes.

"The relationship with RASi is a natural fit for the club industry, given our long-standing commitment to local sport and development of junior athletes,” he said .

"NSW clubs contribute $65 million to junior sport each and every year, through ClubGRANTS funding, for things like uniforms and equipment, as well as the provision of sporting infrastructure collectively worth billions of dollars.”

Mr Kincade said the conference which will be held in Coffs Harbour on March 24 to 25, includes a Sports Education Program, which is a compulsory event on the athlete's scholarship program.

He said the conference is an exciting opportunity for everyone attending to gain new skills and knowledge and coaches will improve their level of understanding of their profession, which in turn will benefit North Coast athletes.

"This program is proudly supported by the local club industry, the State Government and foundation partner, Southern Cross University,” he said.

"The club industry has committed $250,000 a year for the next three years towards the program, which will provide a best practice health and well-being program to young people across the state.”.

Disclaimer - Alison Paterson is presenting the session on media skills.

For more information visit www.ncas.org.au or phone 02 6620 3073.