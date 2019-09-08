Coach unloads explosive F-bomb tirade

A fuming Lithuania coach has let rip at basketball's governing body following a contentious call in their 78-75 loss to France on Saturday.

The call came in the final minute of the contest with Lithuania big man Jonas Valanciunas shooting free throws and a chance to tie things up at 76-76.

His attempt rolled around the rim when France big Rudy Gobert tipped the ball away, touching the rim in the process.

The goal-tend wasn't picked up by the officials and robbed Lithuania of two points, handing the contest to the French and handing them a ticket into the next stage.

Well done @FIBA @FIBAWC ! Lithuania down by 1 point 30 sec left against France. THIS happens. No goaltending, no video review. De Colo sinks the jumper on the other end ending Lithuania's World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Mf7eghUsQr — Augustas Šuliauskas (@augis04) September 7, 2019

In the post-game press conference Lithuanian coach Dainius Adomaitis went absolutely off and even clipped the Boomers.

"Yes, ask questions for FIBA," the head coach said. "Ask them. Why are you asking me about such refereeing? It's the second game in a row. One game against Australia, we play rugby; second game, we can't play even with contact.

"This is a f***ing joke! This not basketball, this is not system. For what they have this VAR system? You don't need to be smart, you need to be honest.

"Stop the game, go watch what has happened in the game. These guys, they're spending all summer; two months without families, they receiving zero dollars, euros. Biggest respect for them but somebody doesn't respect this game. This is a f***ing joke!".

Lithuania's national team filed an official protest to FIBA after the game. The decision from FIBA in response to it is expected on Sunday morning.

Lithuania have been knocked out of the World Cup.

As it stands, the results mean the Boomers and France are guaranteed a quarter-final ahead of their Nanjing duel on Monday.

It will be Australia's first journey to the last eight since 1982, when only 13 sides contested the World Championships in Colombia.

Eight campaigns have come and gone since, the Boomers plugging away towards a maiden major tournament medal without success.