Coach calls time on her long tenure

AFTER 30 seasons and more than 650 games, Glee A-grade women's hockey coach Rhonda Mathers has decided it's time to hand over to the next generation.

She announced her decision at the Glee presentation on Friday night.

Mathers joined Glee as a player/coach in 1989 and has coached her sides to 21 minor and 22 major premierships, including the team's record 16 consecutive Far North Coast major premierships from 2001-2016 as a non-playing coach.

Players including Cassie Douglas, Renee Dunstan, Kim Chappel and sisters Emily and Stacey Savins have been in 10 or more winning grand final teams, with 54 players in total having been part of the record run.

Mathers said coaching had been a rewarding experience, sharing her success with the many talented players with whom she has worked.

"That is what coaching is all about,” she said. "Along with success come challenges, sleepless nights and disappointments but it is how you turn these situations into positives that really matters.

"Among the highlights are the talented young players I have had the opportunity to coach and develop; the wonderful support and loyalty I have received from my players; the outstanding teams I have coached; the victories we have shared together; and the enduring friendships I have made along the way.”

Mathers' tenure as Glee A-grade coach started and finished with premierships - in 1989 and 2018.

But it is not the end of her coaching - she will still coach and help out with the Glee club and with the Far North Coast Masters teams.