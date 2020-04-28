Coach launches online tactics to keep team connected

Byron Beez player Isy Crawford is getting used to basketball training sessions being run via Zoom.

Byron Beez player Isy Crawford is getting used to basketball training sessions being run via Zoom.

With sporting competitions on hold and training as we know it not permitted, some have been taking a different approach.

Byron Beez junior representative coach Matt Ogle has been running basketball training sessions via video chat platform Zoom.

He said this had been a great way to keep players' skills up and to keep the team connected.

"I started doing it probably about a month ago," Ogle said.

"I just decided that we needed to keep connected and make sure I get that bit of face-to-face with the players and keep them switched on."

At this stage, it seems unlikely the 2020 basketball season will­ ­proceed. It is usually well under way by now and typically ends in July.

Ogle said it was important for the team to stay connected.

"It's motivation too, (it's better) if they keep their skills up and keep training," he said.

He said it was also about "building those positive habits", being part of a team and players reaping the physical and mental benefits of training. But whether it is his internet connection or other factors, online training is not without its challenges.

"It's not the easiest form of communication," he said.

"But I think (it's positive) just for the girls seeing each other, we have a little competitions on the screen.

"I think for them it's just knowing they're all still going at it even though they're apart. I've had some really positive feedback from some of the parents.

"I just feel like they need it … plus I love coaching."

Players have been working primarily on dribbling and ball-handling skills.

"You can do that in a confined space, you don't need room to do that," Ogle said. "Some people have got a backyard and driveway and a hoop but some people live in an apartment."

Ogle is running three sessions a week, mostly for his rep team, but he's opened up the Sunday session to any juniors who want to join.

Byron Beez members who want to take part can email info@byronbaybasketball.com.au. Basketball NSW has been hosting weekly webinars for coaches.

Has your sporting club or community group been doing things differently during Covid-19? We'd love to tell your story. Email ­editor@byronnews.com.au.