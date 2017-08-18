25°
Co-working spaces in Byron Bay encourage new breed of entrepreneurs

JASMINE BURKE
| 18th Aug 2017 7:00 AM
Co-working spaces in 'Byron Bay' encourage　new　breed of　entrepreneurs and it's vital they improve their soft skills.
Co-working spaces in 'Byron Bay' encourage　new　breed of　entrepreneurs and it's vital they improve their soft skills. IndypendenZ

BYRON Bay is emerging as an important base for businesses with co-working spaces encouraging new enterprises.

Leadership and communications expert Mike Irving is advising that in order to thrive in this new collaborative environment, improved communication skills will be a necessity.

"Think of Byron Bay and we imagine beautiful beaches and a laid-back lifestyle, but now we're seeing the emergence of new　starts-ups and businesses keen to have a base in Byron Bay and make the most of opportunities in this area,” Mr Irving said.

"These co-working spaces, which are on trend are encouraging entrepreneurial spirit in Byron Bay.　　

"Look around the town and you will see plenty of co-working spaces including Liquid Space, Innovation Hub and the Office Collective.

"It's the people who run these small businesses who want to demonstrate excellent communications skills and also foster it in their members.”　

"Start-ups can have a great idea but unless they can communicate it effectively it will go nowhere.”　

He said it would be good to see these start up hubs also offering leadership skills training and support, after a recent report for the Foundation for Young Australians revealed the importance of soft skills, writing, and communicating.

"Co-working,　which　encourages　networking, collaborating, and accountability will become the norm. Research shows　that productivity increases if you work in a shared office space, because you are surrounded by other diligent　people　and　leasing costs are reduced.”

Mr Irving offered the following advice to business owners to improve their communication skills and productivity within their business.　　

- Ditch any complicated or technical jargon: When dealing with anyone, speak in language which is easy to understand. Stop to check someone has understood what you are saying and outline any issues which aren't clear.　

- Listen with intention: Successful two-way conversation means understanding what the other person　has to　say, so give your attention to that person with an intention to understand.　

- Develop empathy as a skill: Empathy is the ability that great leaders use to build relationships and that's good business.　　

- Learn the art of delegation: Creating a successful business is a team sport and best handled by the business owner delegating and empowering others.　　

Mike Irving is a coach and facilitator of communication and leadership workshops who offers invaluable advice and insights to all types of businesses.  　

He will host a communications and leadership breakfast talk on Thursday August 31 in Byron Bay/Lismore and costs $25.　

For more information and bookings visit www.advancedbusinessabilities.com.

