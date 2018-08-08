CNN anchor labels Donald Trump a ‘racist’

CNN anchor Don Lemon has addressed a "nasty, hateful" tweet by President Trump by calling it "one of the oldest canards of racism" in our country.

Lemon was reacting to a Friday night statement from the president that called the anchor "the dumbest man on television" and took a swipe at LeBron James.

"This president traffics in racism and is fuelled by bullying," Lemon said on his prime time CNN show, the New York Post reports.

"Referring to African-Americans as dumb is one of the oldest canards of America's racist past and present - that black people are of inferior intelligence."

On Friday night, Mr Trump responded to a segment of Lemon interviewing James by insulting their intelligence.

"LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon," the tweet read. "He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

CNN anchor Don Lemon. Picture: CNN

During the segment, Lemon and James discussed the opening of a new school in Ohio, and the basketball legend passed on an opportunity to criticise the president.

"Unlike this president who lashes out wildly at anyone who criticises him, LeBron James - in addition to being a brilliant black man, a superstar in his sport, and a hero to his community - is taking the high road, which is exactly where he belongs," Lemon said Monday.

LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Picture: Getty

Everyone from journalist Dan Rather to Michael Jordan and even first lady Melania Trump came out to support LeBron James.

I'd much rather live in a world reflecting the values, philanthropy, and yes intelligence of LeBron James and Don Lemon's intelligent commitment to truth and journalism than the divisive peevishness, lies, and narrow self-interest displayed by the President of the United States. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 4, 2018

Why isn’t Trump more concerned w/ the wildfires wreaking havoc across the country, or the many critical decisions facing the President of the United States, instead of insulting LeBron James on Twitter? Why is he constantly projecting onto others what he knows about himself? https://t.co/uTqA2QJkL2 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 6, 2018

In Trump's World:

Obama: Kenyan

LeBron James: dumb

Don Lemon: dumb

Maxine Waters: low IQ

black countries: shitholes

black athletes: SOBs

Black tenants: unwelcome

Black workers: lazy

Central Park 5: guilty

Mexicans: rapists

Muslims: terrorists

Indians: fake

Nazis: very fine people — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 4, 2018

