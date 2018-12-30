Clunes kids lend a hand at Christmas

A GROUP of Northern Rivers students showed their caring nature this year when they decided to help out someone else at Christmas.

Clunes Public School students and their families took inspiration from The Northern Star's annual Adopt a Family appeal, deciding to donate food and Christmas goodies for families in need.

Clunes Public School principal Michelle Slee said the school donated non-perishable goods, which had been gratefully accepted by the Salvation Army.

In an act of kindness and generosity, the students decided to forgo a present to provide a gift for someone else.

"Our Kindys, Year 1 and 2 students decided to support this cause instead of secret Santa this year.

"I'm very proud of our student council representatives who took on this initiative.”