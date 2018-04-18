Clunes garage on the market for first time in 71 years

The petrol pumps and retail shop at Clunes Auto Centre.

POPULAR family business Clunes Auto Centre is on the market for $1.495 million.

The sale consists of the retail shop, automotive repair workshop, caryard with two sheds (one leased) and an office space.

The busy business at 21-23 Clunes Rd services the village and surrounding farms.

There is no other fuel outlet for 15km west, 15km east and 10km north.

Clunes Auto Centre is well positioned on the always-busy Lismore-Bangalow road.

The original business opened in 1947 and the selling price includes all necessary plant and equipment on the premises - which is split into two blocks of land comprising of 4148sq m.

The sale is listed by GNF Real Estate and states: "The business is currently open only lifestyle hours, so plenty of room for growth.”

Owner Gary Johnston said it was a great business which had been in the family since its inception.

"My dad opened it in 1947, then I started my apprenticeship there in 1976 with him,” Mr Johnston said.

"In 1981 I went into a partnership with my parents and then in 1985 I purchased the rest of business off them.”

Now, Mr Johnston said while he wasn't wanting to retire, he would like to "slow down”.

"I just want to free my time up,” he said.

"It's time for me to move on and let someone else have a bash at it.

"The business is still going great. Each year the numbers keep climbing up and up.”

The automotive repair workshop at Clunes Auto Centre.

Mr Johnston said it was the closest fuel station with consistent operating hours for residents from Federal, Dunoon, Rosebank and Eureka.

"Fuel sales are great. We are selling more fuel now than what we've ever sold before,” he said.

"It's just one of those things I decided it was time to sell as while the business is going great, I want to spend more time with my family, and I've got more grandkids on the way.

"There's so much potential with the land. Owners can keep it as-is or develop on it. Something like an IGA might be possible if they want it.”