Police have been searching an area of bushland along Tallow Beach Rd in Arakwal National Park as part of the investigation into the 2019 disappearance of Thea Liddle.
News

CLUE UNCOVERED: Forensic work continues on skeletal remains

Aisling Brennan
31st Jul 2020 11:45 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM
THE human remains found near Byron Bay have been confirmed as female, according to NSW Police.

Earlier this month, police were conducting an extensive search of an area within Arakwal National Park as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Northern Rivers woman Thea Liddle, 42.

Officers were searching bushland when they discovered what was believed to be human remains.

 

Police are searching for 42-year-old Thea Liddle, who was last seen in the Mooball area on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed while forensic testing was still ongoing to confirm the identity of the person, she did confirm initial testing indicated the remains were female.

It is expected to take a few more weeks until an identity could be determined.

Ms Liddle has not been heard from since October 31 last year and has not touched her social media or bank accounts since then.

Ms Liddle had been living a nomadic lifestyle, but she was reported missing in January after she failed to contact loved ones for an extended period of time.

This latest update confirms the remains could not belong to 18-year-old Theo Hayez, a Belgian backpacker who was reported missing from Byron Bay in May last year.

 

Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.
During the weeks following his disappearance, police and emergency rescue crews searched extensively in parts of Arakwal National Park, and near Tallows Beach but found no evidence of Theo.

